Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

Five members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites have been reportedly killed during a clash with the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

According to one of the leaders of IMN, Abdullahi Musa who spoke with Nigerian Tribune, the convoy of Governor El-Rufai ran into the protesting Shi’ites in Kaduna.

Recall that the leader of IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife who spent over 5 years in detention was granted bail by the Nigerian court. They have since applied for their passport to be released by the Nigerian government for them to seek medical attention abroad, but the government declined, and the duo’s health has been deteriorating.

The followers of El-Zakzaky had also vowed to continue protesting until the Nigerian government releases the passport of their leader and his wife, most time these protests turn out to be bloody.

Musa alleged that Governor El-Rufai had invited members of his political party against the Shi’ites in Kaduna ahead of the Gubernatorial election.

“Incidentally, less than 48 hours to the state’s Governorship election followers of the oppressed leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria came out to protest against tyrant Buhari’s refusal to remove the illegal travelling ban on their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his Wife Zeenah to travel out for medical treatment, El-Rufai’s convoy, ran into the protestors and opened fire with live ammunition on them, killing more than five on the spot among which was Aliyu Suleiman, an 18 years old Mechanical Engineering Student of Kaduna State Polytechnic.

“Several others sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries, an unspecified number of passerby were also short and arrested,” Musa said.

