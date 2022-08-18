5 reasons you should build your network

The most successful people are those who rely heavily on the power of networking since the way of the world is meeting people through other people.

The world in which we are in is a global village and it’s not possible for anyone to survive in isolation.

It is often said that your network equals your net worth meaning that the kind and status of people in and around you goes a long way in showing your relevance and worth in society.

We all need one another to make the most out of life, thus establishing the need for people to network as much as they can.

Pursuing opportunities to connect with individuals, leaders or professionals with varying interests and perspectives is critical not only to your own growth, but also to your career growth since networking is the No. 1 unwritten rule of success in life and business.

It is important that everyone build their network for the following reasons.

1. Networking contributes to your social well-being

As social beings, networking with others helps develop your social well-being. Reaching out and connecting to different individuals from different walks of life helps you become a better social being.

Networking also contributes to your overall well-being since it affords you the opportunity to relate and even have fun with others.

2. It broadens your horizon

Networking with people from different professions, nationalities, and cultures gives you a broader scope of life.

Your horizon increases every time you socialise with people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and points of view.

Another advantage of networking is that it teaches you open-mindedness, which helps you become a better team player in all spheres of life.

3. It helps relieve stress





According to Mayo Clinic, a strong social support network can be critical to help you through the stress of tough times, whether you’ve had a bad day at work or a year filled with loss or chronic illness. And the lack of social support can lead to isolation and loneliness.

Meeting people who are going through similar experiences or have overcome obstacles you may be facing is always a great learning opportunity to make you a better individual and give you a ray of hope.

4. It helps in career/business growth

One of the undeniable benefits of networking is its impact on your business or career. Experts agree that success has a direct link to your networking skills. This is why the most connected individuals end up as the most successful.

Investing in both personal and professional relationships pays back throughout your career course as networking is an investment in your business. Even though it takes time, when done correctly it can yield great results for years to come.

Through interacting with people, you will be in touch with current trends and meet prospective clients, partners, and mentors.

Besides developing and improving your skillset, networking gives you access to the resources necessary to foster your career development.

5. It improves your self-confidence

Networking helps build self-confidence and promotes self-esteem. Your ability to network helps in building your self-confidence over time and this has a great way of rubbing off on your self-esteem.

So, the more effectively you network, the more self-confidence you build over time.

The need for networking especially in today’s world cannot be overemphasized since it has a great way of impacting our lives, career and overall success in life. Always remember that, if you’re not networking, you’re not working.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE