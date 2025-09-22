5 Reasons Why Consumption of Rotten Tomatoes is Dangerous

Tomatoes are widely used in many homes for the preparation of different meals. Fresh tomatoes have nutrients like lycopene, vitamin C, antioxidants, and many others that boost immunity and protect our health.

But when tomatoes begin to rot, they become soft and mouldy, thereby posing significant health hazards to people. Nevertheless, many people still buy rotten tomatoesbecause they are sold at cheaper prices in markets. Experts in Nigeria have strongly warned against consuming these rotten tomatoes.

Here are five reasons why consuming rotten tomatoes i dangerous, according to experts and as published in Nigerian Tribune and other reputable sites.

1. They Carry Harmful Fungi and Mycotoxins

Once tomatoes start rotting, fungi grow on them, producing toxins that can’t be seen by the naked eyes. These toxins survive cooking, which means they remain in your food even after long boiling. According to a fact check by Nigerian Tribune , aspergillus moulds on spoiled tomatoes can make these toxins. Aflatoxins can’t be completely removed just by washing or cooking, because they resist heat.

2. Risk of Damage of Liver Cancer

NAFDAC has warned that mycotoxins from spoilt tomatoes can damage the liver and increase the risk of liver cancer. This is one of the most serious long-term effects of eating rotten tomatoes.

3. They Are Especially Dangerous for Children and Pregnant Women

Childrens are more vulnerable, and pregnant women risk exposing their unborn babies to toxins.

A Clinical Nutritionist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research in Yaba, Lagos, Susan Holbrooke, has cautioned Nigerians that toxins from stale and rotten tomatoes can stunt growth in children and may harm pregnancies.

4. Weakened Immune System

According to National Institutes of Health, mycotoxins are known to suppress immune functions. Regular consumption may reduce the body’s abilityto fight off infections and diseases.

5. Cheap but Costly

Rotten tomatoes are cheaper, so many buy them to save money. But saving your money on food that harms health can lead to far greater costs in the long run, as experts have said.