President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president also approved the nominations of four new Deputy Governors of CBN, namely: Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

The nominations are for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmations by the Nigerian Senate.

Tribune online takes a look at 5 quick facts you should know about the new CBN boss:

Mr. Cardoso is a Nigerian banker, chartered stockbroker, and public policy maker. The new CBN governor was the former Chairman of the board of Citibank Nigeria from July 2010 – July 2022. In this timeframe, the Bank experienced significant growth with a 308.3% increase in total assets, a 235.6% rise in total revenue, and a noteworthy improvement of 231.2% in shareholders’ equity. During the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State governor, he served as the first Commissioner of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget in the state. Cardoso studied Managerial and Administrative studies at Aston University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree. He also holds a Master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School in public administration. He also holds an honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Aston University.

