5 questions to ask before signing remote global tech job contract

Landing a job offer from an international technology firm is a major dream for thousands of Nigerian software engineers, product managers, data analysts, and digital designers. The promise of earning in foreign currencies like US Dollars, British Pounds, or Euros right from home offers a huge relief against local inflation and economic pressures.

However, the excitement of receiving a high-paying offer letter often makes talented tech workers sign documents without examining the fine print. Overseas companies frequently use complex legal language that can leave remote employees underpaid, exposed to tax troubles, or trapped by unfair employment terms.

According to global workforce compliance reports published by platforms like Deel, misclassifying international workers and glossing over contract terms remain major risks for remote talent. Jumping into a global remote role without clarifying key operational clauses can turn your dream opportunity into a costly legal nightmare.

In this article, Tribune Online examines five fundamental questions every tech professional must ask foreign employers before affixing their signature to a global contract.

What is my exact legal classification and payment channel?

The first detail you must clarify is whether the company is hiring you as a full-time employee or as an independent contractor.

Many overseas organisations hire Nigerian talent as contractors to avoid paying local benefits, but they still expect you to work fixed office hours like a full-time staff member. You need to ask if they are utilising an Employer of Record (EOR) platform like Deel or Remote, which guarantees you formal employee status, statutory benefits, and smooth local tax remittances.

If you are classified as an independent contractor, you must find out the exact payment platform they intend to use, such as Payoneer, Wise, or direct wire transfers. Knowing this beforehand helps you factor exchange rate markups and withdrawal fees into your salary negotiations so your take-home pay is not eroded.

Who handles local taxes and statutory healthcare deductions?

Understanding how taxes work across international borders will save you from heavy financial penalties down the road.

When working directly as an independent contractor for a foreign firm, the company will not withhold taxes on your behalf. You are legally responsible for filing your personal income tax with your state internal revenue service, such as LIRS in Lagos or OYIRS in Oyo State.

You must ask the HR team if your gross salary accounts for these self-remitted taxes and mandatory local healthcare plans. If the employer expects you to cover all statutory obligations yourself, your base compensation should be structured high enough to absorb those operational overheads.

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How are working hours, time zones, and overtime handled?

Working for a company headquartered in San Francisco, London, or Sydney means dealing with significant time zone differences.

You need to ask whether the role expects synchronous availability or asynchronous work. Synchronous work means you must remain active on Slack or Teams during their local business hours, which could force you to work late night shifts in Nigeria.

Clarify if the contract mandates strict time-tracking software, like hubstaff or desktime, or if performance is judged strictly by project deliverables. Getting clear boundaries on working hours prevents burnout and ensures you are properly compensated if overtimes are required.

What is the specific currency and valuation mechanism for stock options?

Receiving stock options or equity shares is a popular incentive offered by global tech startups, but equity clauses can easily be misleading.

You must ask about the exact vesting schedule, which specifies how long you must stay with the company before those shares actually become yours. A standard setup is a four-year vesting period with a one-year cliff, meaning you receive zero shares if you leave before completing twelve months.

Furthermore, ask whether your equity is offered as restricted stock units or stock options, and inquire about the strike price required to exercise those options. Without clear answers on equity valuation and tax implications upon exercise, those promised shares may end up worth far less than expected.

What are the intellectual property restrictions and non-compete clauses?

The intellectual property (IP) section of a global tech contract determines who owns the code, designs, or systems you build during your tenure.

You must ask whether the IP transfer applies strictly to work created for the company during working hours or extends to your personal side projects. Broadly written contracts sometimes claim ownership over any software or tool you build on your personal computer while employed with them.

Additionally, carefully review non-compete and non-solicitation clauses. Ask how long these restrictions last after you leave the company and which geographical regions they cover. A restrictive non-compete clause could block you from taking future tech jobs across Africa or freelancing for other global clients in your specialised niche.

Step-by-Step: How to safely review and negotiate your contract

Navigating a foreign job contract requires a structured approach to ensure you secure the best possible terms before starting work.

First, download the full contract document and read every single page carefully instead of relying on verbal promises made during video interviews.

Note down any vague phrases, such as “at management discretion” or “subject to local rules,” and highlight every clause that mentions pay dates, termination notices, and working equipment stipends.

Second, send a consolidated list of your clarification questions to the hiring manager or HR lead via email. Keep your tone professional, framing your questions as a desire to align expectations and build a smooth working relationship. Professional international companies respect candidates who pay close attention to contractual details.

Third, consult a legal professional or an experienced senior tech mentor who understands international employment standards before signing. Once all adjustments are agreed upon, request an updated contract reflecting those changes, sign the final version digitally, and keep a securely saved copy for your personal records.