5 Nigerian habits to drop when living abroad

Adapting to life in the diaspora goes beyond adjusting to colder weather or struggling through awkward small talk. For many Nigerians, it also means letting go of certain cultural habits that, while normal back home, may not always translate well abroad.

Here are five habits worth dropping to make your living abroad easier:

1. Expecting Royal Greetings Everywhere

In Nigeria, not greeting an elder is almost a crime. Abroad, however, greetings are optional and often minimal. Don’t be offended if your cheerful “Good morning, sir!” is met with silence; the person probably doesn’t feel the need to answer.

2. Unofficial Parent to Other People’s Children

In Nigeria, correcting a child is fair game for any adult. But overseas, even raising an eyebrow can lead to trouble with authorities. Respect boundaries and let parents handle their children, no matter how tempting it is to intervene.

3. Turning Every Gift Into a Grand Gesture

Buying Ankara fabric for your boss as a thank-you gift may be well-intentioned, but it could be misinterpreted as seeking favour. In many countries, office gifts are modest or not expected at all. Sometimes, a simple email of appreciation does the job.

4. Speaking ‘Vernacular’ Loudly in Public

Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo, or Hausa may be sweet to the ear, but speaking them loudly in public without context can seem exclusive or suspicious to outsiders. It’s fine to use your language, but be mindful of those around you.

5. Assuming Nigerian Culture is Universal Law

It’s good to be proud of your heritage, but constantly insisting “In Nigeria, we don’t do it like that” may come off as dismissive. Traveling abroad doesn’t mean erasing your culture; it means learning to balance it with your new environment.

Being Nigerian abroad is about striking a balance, carrying your rich culture with pride while adapting respectfully to your new surroundings.