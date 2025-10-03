5 must-visit tourist attractions in Osun

Osun State, located in South-West Nigeria, is widely regarded as the cradle of Yoruba culture. With its rich history, sacred sites, and vibrant festivals, the state is a top destination for cultural tourism and spiritual heritage. Visitors are drawn not only to its UNESCO World Heritage sites but also to its serene natural landscapes and artistic traditions.

Here are five must-visit attractions in Osun State:

1. Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove is one of the last surviving sacred forests in Yoruba culture. Situated on the outskirts of Osogbo, it is dedicated to Osun, the goddess of fertility. The grove features shrines, sculptures, and artworks created by the Austrian artist Susanne Wenger and local artisans. It is also the venue for the world-famous Osun-Osogbo Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors annually.

2. Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls (Olumirin Waterfalls)

Located in Erin-Ijesha, the Olumirin Waterfalls is a breathtaking natural wonder. The seven-step waterfall cascades down rugged rocks, offering visitors a refreshing adventure and a scenic environment. Hiking to the upper levels is both challenging and rewarding, with spectacular views of the surrounding forest.

3. Nike Art Centre, Osogbo

Osogbo is known as a hub of art and culture, and the Nike Art Centre stands as one of its most prominent landmarks. Founded by Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, the gallery showcases traditional and contemporary Nigerian art, including textiles, beadwork, and paintings. It is a must-visit for art lovers and cultural enthusiasts.

4. Oke-Ila Orangun Mountain

Tucked away in Oke-Ila, this mountain resort offers a blend of relaxation and adventure. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails, panoramic views, and serene natural surroundings. The resort also highlights local traditions and serves as a getaway for those seeking peace away from the bustle of city life.

5. Osun-Osogbo Festival

While not a permanent site, the Osun-Osogbo Festival deserves mention as one of Nigeria’s most iconic cultural events. Held every August, it celebrates the goddess Osun and attracts tourists, devotees, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. The festival combines colorful processions, traditional rituals, music, and dance, a true showcase of Yoruba spirituality and heritage.