For the Olagundoye family, the arrival of their twin children on October 16, 2022 without complications was a joyful experience as the process was smooth.

However, the unexpected soon happened as Kehinde, the second child in the set of twins started having medical issues and by the time he was three months, he was presented to doctors at the University College Hospital with complaints of fast breathing, cough and fever.

Also, he had frequent suck-pause cycles, and his weight, compared with his twin sister was not optimal.

According to Dr Olumuyiwa Folayan, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist, at the University College Hospital, examination revealed that Kehide with hospital number:1455399, had dysmorphic features in keeping with trisomy 21, signs of respiratory distress and coarse crepitations.

Also, his pulse volume was bounding, regular, and synchronous with pulse rate at 184 beats per minute while he had a hyperactive precordium.

“His first heart sound was normal, while the pulmonary component of the second heart sound was loud. There was a grade 3/6 pansystolic murmur at the left lower sternal border.

“His investigations showed an enlarged heart on chest X-ray, superior axis on ECG, and a complete atrioventricular canal defect (AVC) with a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) on echocardiography,” he added.

According to doctors, Kehinde has an enlarged heart and a complete atrioventricular canal defect (AVCD) with a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) and would require open heart surgery to correct the cardiac defects.

“We managed him for pneumonia in heart failure on background AVCD. He is currently on oral frusemide, spironolactone and captopril while he awaits surgical treatment,” Dr Olumuyiwa stated.

And according to a medical report from Tristate Healthcare System, Kehinde will need the sum N10.9m for a full evaluation, CT pulmonary Angiogram and Antrioventricular Septal defect repair.

Breakdown of the cost is 220, 000 for full evaluation, 180, 000 for CT pulmonary Angiogra and N10.5m for Antrioventricular Septal defect repair.





The family cannot afford the surgery fee and have been trying to do all within their power to sustain him while they run around for help in raising the surgery fee.

They are asking for help from nongovernmental organisations and well meaning Nigerians to help with finance so Kehinde can live like his sister and attain potentials.

Kehinde’s mother can be reached on mobile number 09041533601.

Financial assistance can be sent to this account:

Olagundoye Oluwaseun Gloria

Guaranty Trust Bank

Account number: 0030612520