Reading can be a transformative experience, offering new perspectives, insights, and inspiration. Whether you’re looking for self-improvement, deep wisdom, or pure enjoyment, there are books you must read this year.

These life-changing books will leave a lasting impact and could even alter the course of your life. Here’s our list of must-read books for this year.

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear

“Atomic Habits” is a powerful guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones. James Clear provides practical strategies for making tiny changes that can lead to remarkable results.

This book is perfect for anyone looking to improve their daily routines and achieve long-term success.

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover

“Educated” is a memoir that tells the incredible story of Tara Westover, who grew up in a strict and abusive household in rural Idaho but eventually escaped to learn about the world through education.

This book highlights the power of education and the resilience of the human spirit.

3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

In her memoir, “Becoming,” Michelle Obama shares her journey from her childhood in Chicago to her years as the First Lady of the United States of America.

Her story is inspiring and offers valuable lessons on leadership, perseverance, and staying true to oneself.

4. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari

“Sapiens” provides a comprehensive history of the human species, exploring how we evolved and the major developments that have shaped our societies.

Yuval Noah Harari’s book is thought-provoking and deeply explains humanity’s past and future.

5. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

“The Alchemist” is a timeless novel that follows a young shepherd named Santiago on his journey to find a hidden treasure. Paulo Coelho’s story is rich with symbolism and encourages readers to follow their dreams and listen to their hearts.

These life-changing books are essential for anyone looking to gain new insights, improve their lives, and find inspiration. Make sure to add them to your reading list this year!