5 killed, DPO shot in multiple attacks by bandits in Katsina, says Governor

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu-Kaduna
katsina

Suspected bandits have carried out multiple attacks at Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas of Katsina State, leading to the death of five people.

The bandits also shot the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), ACP Aminu Abdulkarim and kidnapped the Head of administration of Danmusa Local Government Area, Yahaya Musa Sabuwa, to unknown distination.

Confirming the incident, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said on Wednesday that “the state is daily recording attacks from unrepentant bandits.

“It is a very terrible situation about our people. This is not about coronavirus, it is about bandits virus.

“The DPO of Faskari was nearly killed as a result of gunshots and he is presently in the hospital. We hope he will survive the attack.

“Same night yesterday in the village of Sabuwa LGA, five people were killed and all their animals rustled.

“In the same night, the head of Danmusa Local Government, who comes from Sabuwa LGA, the bandits went and kidnapped him with his son.”

The Governor, who expressed concern over the rate of banditry attackes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, further disclosed that 50 people were killed two weeks ago.

He said: “It is a daily occurrence. My reporting officer, every morning when he sees my face, doesn’t want to tell me what had happened not knowing I have heard it earlier.

“The residents were threatening to take arms yesterday around 3.00 a.m. but I had to plead with their political leadership in Faskari because they have mobilised to go all out.”

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

JUST IN: COVID-19: Delta loses third patient in isolation centre

Latest News

Lagos discharges Indian, 36 other patients after testing negative for coronavirus

Latest News

COVID-19: Obaigbena donates ThisDay Dome as 320-bed isolation centre

Latest News

JUST IN: 14 more health workers test positive for coronavirus in Kano

Comments