5 killed, DPO shot in multiple attacks by bandits in Katsina, says Governor

Suspected bandits have carried out multiple attacks at Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas of Katsina State, leading to the death of five people.

The bandits also shot the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), ACP Aminu Abdulkarim and kidnapped the Head of administration of Danmusa Local Government Area, Yahaya Musa Sabuwa, to unknown distination.

Confirming the incident, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said on Wednesday that “the state is daily recording attacks from unrepentant bandits.

“It is a very terrible situation about our people. This is not about coronavirus, it is about bandits virus.

“The DPO of Faskari was nearly killed as a result of gunshots and he is presently in the hospital. We hope he will survive the attack.

“Same night yesterday in the village of Sabuwa LGA, five people were killed and all their animals rustled.

“In the same night, the head of Danmusa Local Government, who comes from Sabuwa LGA, the bandits went and kidnapped him with his son.”

The Governor, who expressed concern over the rate of banditry attackes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, further disclosed that 50 people were killed two weeks ago.

He said: “It is a daily occurrence. My reporting officer, every morning when he sees my face, doesn’t want to tell me what had happened not knowing I have heard it earlier.

“The residents were threatening to take arms yesterday around 3.00 a.m. but I had to plead with their political leadership in Faskari because they have mobilised to go all out.”