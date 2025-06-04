5 highest paying jobs in Europe

If you’re currently in Europe or you’re planning to relocate, you should equip yourself with valuable skills that will set you apart for life. Some of the high-demand jobs today are currently among the highest paying jobs in Europe.

Employers look out for individuals who are skilled in these professions because they are problem-solving jobs that can help their organisations grow. Apart from this, as the world continues to evolve, the economic landscape is becoming more complex, business needs professionals to thrive.

Below are the highest paying jobs in Europe according to Northwesteducation:

1. Project Manager

Project managers handle multiple projects, ensuring they are completed as at when due without exceeding the budget or the scope of the work. As a project manager, you ensure that the aims of a project are materialised, you coordinate teams, and make sure you allocate resources. In Europe, the least you can get as a project manager is £109,673 per year.

READ ALSO: 7 tips on how to ace an international job interview

2. Business Development Manager

A business development manager is a professional that identifies opportunities, grows a business and drives the expansion of a company. The European market is highly competitive, hence needs individuals who understand it and can make something out of it. Although this profession can be quite challenging but very rewarding. The average salary of a business development manager in Europe per year is £100,504.

3. Financial Director

Financial directors are also well paid in Europe. Their job is to oversee the finances of an organisation. They do financial forecasting, budgeting, and ensuring the financial practices of a company are legal. A financial director is necessary as the economic landscape continues to become more complex; companies are now concerned about how to sustain their businesses and still make profit. The average salary of a financial director is £75,002 per year.

4. Product Manager

Product manager jobs in Europe are among the highest-paid. They are in charge of the development, production, and marketing of products. Their responsibility is to ensure that a product meets the needs of consumers. Product managers are crucial to the growth of a company because consumer demands evolve, hence the need to have visionary individuals that would ensure products remain relevant. The lowest salary you can get in Europe as a product manager is £71,404 per year.

5. Data Scientist

A data scientist is also a lucrative job in Europe. As a professional data scientist, you would be in charge of analysing data to arrive at feasible insights. The world is now data-driven, which makes companies hire data scientists to help them make informed decisions, prepare for the future, and optimize operations. Computational, mathematical, and statistical methods are used in solving complicated business problems. The average salary per year of a data scientist is £50,854.