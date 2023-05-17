With the success of Hilda Baci’s World Record attempt where she cooked for over 100 hours and in a world of seemingly insurmountable achievements, where Herculean efforts often dominate the headlines, there lies a hidden realm of Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break.

These unassuming records present an opportunity for individuals with a dash of creativity, determination, and a sprinkle of audacity to etch their names into history.

Join us on a fascinating journey as we unveil five Guinness World Records that anyone could dare to surpass with the right amount of dedication and enthusiasm.

Most Amala Swallowing Competition

Amala, the ultimate Nigerian swallow meal, deserves a record-breaking moment of its own. Calling all Amala enthusiasts! Let’s gather for the most massive amala-swallowing competition, with participants racing against each other to see who can devour the most amala in the shortest time. It’s time to put our impressive swallow-eating skills to the test and show the world that Nigerians take their local cuisine seriously.

Largest Gathering of Ankara Fashionistas

Nigeria’s fashion scene is an explosion of creativity, with the Ankara fabric at its core. Let’s set the stage for the largest gathering of Ankara fashionistas, where style and flair take centre stage. From intricate head wraps to dazzling dresses and dapper suits, let our vibrant Ankara outfits create a mesmerizing spectacle that leaves the fashion world in awe.

Most Suya Consumed in an Hour

Ah, suya, the unofficial Nigerian national snack. With its tantalizing aroma and mouthwatering taste, breaking the record for the most suya consumed in an hour seems like a mouthful—literally! Imagine a frantic race against time as Nigerians unleash their inner carnivores, chomping down skewer after skewer. The sound of grills sizzling and tummies rumbling will surely make for a record-breaking feast.





Longest Line of Pencils

Are you a self-proclaimed stationery enthusiast? Do you find solace in the simple pleasure of writing or sketching? Then the record for the longest line of pencils may be the perfect challenge for you. Collect those stray pencils hidden in drawers and forgotten on shelves and unite them in an awe-inspiring line that stretches for miles. This record not only tests your organizational skills but also celebrates the beauty of the humble pencil.

Largest Okada Parade

In Nigeria: the Okada (motorcycle taxi) is the undisputed king of the roads. For the largest Okada parade ever, let’s gather the fearless Okada riders from every nook and cranny, adorned in vibrant colours and blaring horns. As the sea of riders weaves through the streets, breaking through traffic like a mighty river, we’ll make sure the Guinness World Records team never forgets our love for two-wheeled transportation.

