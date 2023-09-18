Five rescue workers from Greece who were in Libya as part of the flood relief effort were killed in a car accident, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Monday.

Another 14 people were injured in Sunday’s crash, he said.

The confirmation came following conflicting reports about a car accident involving Greek rescue workers on Sunday.

According to Libyan authorities, three members of a Libyan family were also killed in the head-on collision between their car and the Greek volunteers’ bus.

Two others were seriously injured.

The five Greek people who died were three emergency workers and two translators, according to Marinakis.

The bodies as well as 13 of the injured had already been flown back to Greece onboard military aircraft, while one person remained in hospital in Libya, Marinakis said.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred near the port city of Derna, which was particularly hard hit by the flooding.

