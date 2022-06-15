5 effective ways to deal with unexpected changes in your life 

What comes to mind when you hear the word, change? Is it a good thing or a bad thing?

It has been said that the law of change is something that has a constant and sometimes dramatic effect on lives. Nobody can escape change. It is a part of life that you cannot run away from.

Of the numerous things that one can learn about change, you should know that it is unavoidable. This helps you grow. It could be scary sometimes, but it can bring great things to you.

How then do you respond to unexpected changes?

According to Lou Holtz, “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% of how you respond to it.”

How do you handle the changes that pull up on you unexpectedly, leaving you no time to prepare for them, and respond to them?

Unexpected changes could be hard sometimes, but it doesn’t have to remain hard. You’ll pull through.

Experts say that human beings have what it takes to adapt to change; even the unexpected changes.

Fear, how most people respond when confronted with unexpected changes





A common expression in people when they are confronted with unexpected changes is Fear. In no time your thoughts travel really far.

You start panicking, getting nervous and anxious, having many questions at the same time. You struggle to fight the fear of how to navigate this new change that’s before you because you are uncertain about what the unexpected changes have in store for you.

Unexpected changes could be, change of jobs due to emergencies like, resignation from your job. Moving from a city to another within a short notice. Being transferred from one branch of your place of work to another. Working on a new project that you know nothing about. Falling in love. The list is endless

What unexpected changes will do to you

Stretch you

Changes will stretch you. They will bring you out of your comfort zone and make you do things that you never thought you were capable of doing prior to when the change happened. In other words, they enlarge your capacity. You might get tired sometimes, and that’s normal. You might think about quitting and letting go; that’s true. But when you observe closely after a while you would see that your capacity is enlarged and you have grown way beyond how you were before, you’ve become better. However, all these at a price – Being Stretched.

Don’t be afraid to explore grounds you haven’t walked on before or aren’t familiar with. Even if you’re afraid, do it anyway, but don’t throw in the towel.

5 tips on how to manage unexpected changes

Acceptance/Acknowledgement

You either deny or accept this change. Acknowledge that the change is right before you, because there is little being in denial will do for you. Settle it within you that you’re ready to face it with all you have. It helps you to be mentally prepared for what’s ahead even if you don’t have the full picture.

Identification

You should identify what your thoughts are revolving around. There could be an overwhelm, anxiety, nervousness and other emotions that could cripple your ability to embrace the change. Identify those experiences and deal with them appropriately.

Leverage on your support systems

When unexpected changes happen, put your support systems to use. This is a point that cannot be overemphasized. You need all the support you can get to get stabilized to an extent. Harness your friendships. Talk to your friends about your state of mind let them be your support. Your support systems are people you can bank on to show up for you in one way or another. They are your firelighters, they are the spark that you need to face this change. Put them to use. You don’t have to ruin things because of your desire to independently handle things yourself.

Also, genuinely network with people who you’re meeting at the other end of the change.

Flexibility

Be willing to adjust your thinking or behavior . It’s a new space with a new experience, you should possess the ability to bend without breaking or losing yourself in the process. Don’t be stiff and decide to stubbornly hold on to how things used to be. That’s being small minded. Be open to learning new things. Imagine having to change your location unexpectedly from Osun State to Kaduna for 6 months and you’re Yoruba. Would you say because you’re Yoruba and you didn’t plan all of these from the beginning you’ll not make attempt to learn their way of doing things not excluding learning Hausa language.

If you’re like this, you’ll be at the receiving end of suffering and not being productive. Why? Because you have chosen not to adjust. Also, don’t be hard on yourself. Allow yourself see the goodness in what the unexpected changes have in store for you.

Teachability

Show interest in learning and understanding the new normal that the unexpected changes have introduced to you. It will help you move faster than if you have chosen to figure it out by yourself. Learn from the people who have more experience than you. Allow them guide you. I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes. “Instructions see what you don’t see and guide you on the right path”.

