5 common signs of infertility in men and women

Signs and symptoms of infertility are often related to other underlying conditions.

Numerous conditions can contribute to infertility in men and women. The signs and symptoms of each can vary greatly. If you’re concerned, it’s important to consult with your doctor.

According to Leah Campbell, common symptoms of infertility include the following.

For women

1. Irregular periods

The average woman’s cycle is 28 days long. But anything within a few days of that can be considered normal, as long as those cycles are consistent. For example, a woman who has a 33-day cycle one month, a 31-day cycle the next, and a 35-day cycle after that, is probably having “normal” periods.

But a woman whose cycles vary so greatly that she can’t even begin to estimate when her period might arrive is experiencing irregular periods. This can be related to hormone issues, or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Both of these can contribute to infertility.

2. Painful or heavy periods

Most women experience cramps during their periods. But painful periods that interfere with your daily life may be a symptom of endometriosis.

3. No periods

It’s not uncommon for women to have an off month here and there. Factors like stress or heavy workouts can cause your period to temporarily disappear. But if you haven’t had a period in months, it’s time to get your fertility checked.

4. Symptoms of hormone fluctuations

Signs of hormone fluctuations in women could indicate potential issues with fertility. Talk to your doctor if you experience the following:

skin issues reduced sex drive thinning hair





5. Pain during sex

Some women have experienced painful sex their entire lives, so they’ve convinced themselves it’s normal. But it’s not. It could be related to hormone issues, endometriosis, or other underlying conditions that could also be contributing to infertility.

For men

1. Changes in sexual desire

A man’s fertility is also linked to his hormone health. Changes in virility, often governed by hormones, could indicate issues with fertility.

2. Testicle pain or swelling

Several different conditions could lead to pain or swelling in the testicles, many of which could contribute to infertility.

3. Problems maintaining an erection

A man’s ability to maintain an erection is often linked to his hormone levels. Reduced hormones may result, which could potentially translate into trouble conceiving.

4. Issues with ejaculation

An inability to ejaculate is a sign of infertility

5. Small, firm testicles

The testes house a man’s sperm, so testicle health is paramount to male fertility. Small or firm testicles could indicate potential issues that should be explored by a medical practitioner.

