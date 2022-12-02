5 common habits that make people disrespect you

Respect is one of those things in life that must be earned through our actions. We are also taught that to gain respect, we must first give respect. However, at times in our lives, we may find ourselves doing things that may affect the level of respect people have for us. In this article, we will be sharing with you some of the common habits that could probably make people lose respect for you. Here are some of them.

1. Bragging too much

It is normal for people to take pride in their achievements and to share their joy with their friends and family. However, overdoing it can often lead people to lose respect for an individual. Talking about your achievements at the very beginning when you are meeting someone for the first time can also make them lose respect for you unless they have specifically asked.

2. Allowing others to interrupt you easily

In a conversation, it is common for people to interrupt each other. However, if you find yourself constantly being interrupted and you let them get away with it, people may lose respect for you. This is because it can give off the impression that you are unable to stand up for yourself.

Most people do this because they are trying to be considerate and inclusive, which is perfectly fine. Despite these acts of courtesy, some people may take advantage of it thinking it is okay to disrespect the speaker. It is normal to be interrupted in a conversation, but you should try not to flinch and carry on with your sentence, then get back to the interrupter.

3. Not following through

We often talk to family and friends about the plans we have for the different aspects of our lives. However, not following through with these plans can often affect the respect people have for you. Telling others your plans sort of holds yourself accountable for carrying out said plans.

If you sleep on these plans for too long despite having mentioned them many times, people will start to think that you are all talking without taking any actual action. As time passes, people may slowly disregard what you tell them as they feel there will be action. Thus, their respect for you will gradually be lost as well.

4. You treat people based on personal gain

If you do this, not only will you lose respect, but you will also lose friends. It is understandable to behave differently depending on who we are with, as we are closer or more distant in certain social circles.

However, if your behaviour with people is based on what you can attain from them, you will probably not gain any respect from anyone. We are often taught to treat others the way we want to be treated; the same goes for respect as well. Treating people based on personal gain will only make them lose respect for you.

5. Being dishonest and lacking integrity

A lack of integrity can make people lose respect for you. Most people value honesty and integrity in different aspects of life. Whether it is keeping a promise or telling the truth, people will tend to respect you more if you are honest and have integrity.





This is because it gives people the impression that you are trustworthy, and dependable and that you have your principles in the right place. Being dishonest and displaying a lack of integrity will only make people lose respect for you.

