5 benefits of planting trees

Trees are very beneficial to the planet in terms of helping it combat climate change, improving air quality, reducing erosion, and preventing excess heat. If you don’t know, planting trees can improve your mental health by reducing stress and encouraging you to do outdoor activities.

The benefits of planting trees are discussed below:

1. Reduce soil erosion

The wind and rain are major reasons soil is damaged, hence erosion sets in. Trees help in reducing the power of rain over the soil by breaking it down into droplets. Same with the roots of trees, their firmness keeps the soil from washing away after storms or rainfall. The benefits of planting trees is that it transforms empty spaces into fertile lands; making them more productive.

2. Prevent water pollution

Unabsorbed water after rainfall causes dirt, pollutants, and bacteria. All these are threats to clean water in many environments, which are also worsened by human activity. Trees break rain then allow water to go deep into the ground. This reduces the chances of you encountering contaminated water which might contain waste, metals, oil and so on. So, planting trees can help filter water to make space for a cleaner one.

3. Clean the air

Trees provide clean air through photosynthesis. They take in carbon dioxide and produce oxygen that helps us humans survive. Therefore, tree planting creates a conducive and healthy environment for us to breathe. Trees clean the air by absorbing harmful odours or chemicals and also filtering dust. If you plant trees around your home, you will save yourself from carbon dioxide emissions.

4. Reduce heat

Another benefit of planting trees is that they reduce heat and keep the environment cool. Trees planted around homes or urban areas reduce the heat coming from the light energy. They provide shade during hot days and shed their leaves during the rainy season. Trees cool not only our areas but the whole planet.

5. Provide habitat

Trees are home to many animals, and they serve as their source of food. They provide shelter for animals like birds, insects, and squirrels. Animals are disadvantaged when deforestation occurs because trees provide warmth, food, and shelter for them. So, planting trees also helps wildlife.