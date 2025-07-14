5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Spain amid widespread storm warnings

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain early Monday, sending tremors across well-known coastal areas such as Costa del Sol and Alicante.

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the quake shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

It occurred nearly two miles below sea level, just off the coast of Almería.

The strongest shaking was felt in Granada, Malaga, and Jaen, as well as in the eastern provinces of Murcia, Alicante, and Albacete.

Elsewhere in the country, severe weather conditions continue to cause chaos.

Heavy storms and flash floods have prompted hail warnings, submerged vehicles, and forced a hospital evacuation.

In Catalonia, 71 patients were evacuated from Penedès Regional Hospital, southwest of Barcelona, after intense rainfall flooded the streets.

“We have decided to evacuate and transfer the 71 patients to the hospitals of Sant Camil, Bellvitge, Igualada, Sant Boi, and Viladecans,” Health Minister Olga Pané said.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued weather warnings for 25 provinces, including eight orange-level alerts.

Residents and tourists have been advised to prepare for severe storms in Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, and Castellón.

(News. AZ)