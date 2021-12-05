4th Periscope highlights benefits of export business

The rich potentials in the export business and how people can tap into the goldmine for growth and profit will be the focus at the fourth edition of ‘Periscope’, a quarterly seminar/exhibition organised by Christ Apostolic Church Victory Land, GRA, Ikeja, for entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, job seekers, students and young school leavers.

The Chief Executive Officer, Afriexporter Services and Trading Limited and a leading expert on non-oil imports, Mr. Idris Mamukuyomi, will take participants through ‘Achieving financial security through an export business’ at the seminar,taking place on Saturday, December 11, by 10 am at the church premises, located at 20, Joel Ogunnaike, GRA, Ikeja.

Mamukuyomi, the publisher of ‘Afriexporter’ magazine, will also discuss the required documentation in the export sector and how to conform with regulations at the event featuring an exhibition of goods and services by congregants and the public.

“We are happy to be making significant strides with ‘Periscope’. Our fourth edition focuses on highlighting the non-oil export sector and how people can make money from it. There are agric commodities like sesame and cocoa that people can export, and our facilitator will be highlighting these and more,” Zonal Superintendent, Victory Calvary Zonal headquarters, Pastor Israel Ajanaku, explained.

Also commenting, Associate Pastor, Dr. Joseph Minari said, “this latest edition of ‘Periscope’ will guide participants on how to navigate the hurdles of exports in Nigeria and help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil. The event is open to everyone, and we will observe all COVID-19 protocols as we continue efforts to empower both our members and non-members of the church economically.”

The Assembly’s Curate Pastor, John Omitinde, disclosed that grants would be given to the five best business proposals to further assist participants in order to succeed in ‘Periscope’s goals of helping people exit poverty. Submission of proposals, he added, is ongoing, on the platform’s website.

Apart from the main session with Mr. Mamukuyomi, there would also be an exhibition of products, services, and advisory services.

