4th Mainland Bridge: Stakeholders read the Riot Act to land grabbers

Considering the socio-economic benefits of the proposed Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge to their environment, leaders of affected communities have warned land grabbers to steer clear of the land within the bridge’s right-of-way, DAYO AYEYEMI reports:

LAND grabbers, popularly known as ‘omo-oniles’ across Lagos and Ogun States, have been warned not to sell lands on the alignment/ Right of Way (RoW) earmarked for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

The call, government and other stakeholders said, became imperative in order to fast- track the proposed 38- kilometre bridge and minimise houses to be demolished on its alignment.

It has come to the public that right from the time Lagos State Government conceived the idea of the bridge 20 years ago, most of the earmarked right-of-way have been sold by land grabbers to unsuspecting members of the public for building and commercial purposes.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting on the project’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in Eti Osa and Ikorodu Local Government Areas of Lagos State, leaders of communities, having considered numerous benefits of the project to their localities, warned land grabbers not to encroach on current alignment of the road infrastructure, which cuts across over 20 communities, both in Lagos and Ogun States.

The communities comprise Abraham Adesanya, 10 families, HFP, Ogombo, Okera Nla, Addo Road, Baiyeku, Ayetoro, Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Egbe, Elepe, Erunwen, Itamaga, Sawmill (Sagamu Road), Eyita/Ojokoro, Ishawo, Arepo, Sparklight Estate, Opic, Isheri and many others.

Listening to the state govenmenrt’s team, which was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infractucture, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, Chairman, Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Sesan Daini, appealed to residents to support the authority on the laudable project and not to begin to sell land on the proposed bridge’s alignment, currently used as makeshift stalls for some traders.

He reminded many of the residents of the efforts of the state government to reduce demolition of houses on the Right of Way of the project.

Daini said Igbogbo Bayekun Road was a major complementing road to several facilities in the area, pleading that it should be included among roads linking any of the nine interchanges to the proposed bridge.

Also, the traditional ruler of Igbogbo, Oba Orimadegun Kasali, appealed to land grabbers in the council to obey instructions not to sell land on the Right of Way (RoW) of the project.

“Let us be ready to support and accommodate this project which will benefit all of us,” he said.

Kasali urged residents to continue to pray for leadership in the state while thanking the government for the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge.

He said it would bring benefits to unborn generations in Ikorodu.

Earlier at Abraham Adesanya estate on Lekki-Epe expressway, Director of Project in the Ministry of Works and Infractucture, Tokunbo Ajanaku, recalled that most of the RoWs earmarked for the proposed bridge when it was fist conceived 20 years ago have been built upon.

He called on residents to support implementation of the proposed bridge by desisting from the habit of selling land, adding that the generic alignment of the project was subject to readjustment.

Ajanaku said that the social and environmental impacts on stakeholders was important to government.

He assured that plans were in place to ensure speedy completion of the project based on recommendations made by the stakeholders.

In 20 years, he said that government had considered 16 options about the 4th Mainland Bridge.

Ajanaku said that the government would open a virtual project information room to continue getting feedbacks from stakeholders on best environmental and social impacts assessment for the take-off of construction.

Residents’ fear

Some of the fears expressed by residents concerning the proposed bridge have to do with number of houses to be demolished, payment of compensation to owners of affected buildings, traffic and flood management, fixing of existing bad roads and engagement locals for jobs , among others

The residents urged government to find solutions to the prolonged traffic congestion in their areas.

They also want to know some of the buildings that would be affected in their localities and mode of compensation.

Residents at Ado – Oke Ira

want solutions to the perennial flooding issue caused by the blockage of a canal in the axis, as well as take in to consideration traffic decongestion and time management during the project.

At Igbogbo in Ikorodu, many of the residents urged government to accelerate the completion of ongoing road expansion projec in the town, while ensuring their connection to the proposed 4th mainland bridge.

Official of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) raised alarm over some of its important road setbacks which would be consumed by 4th mainland bridge project while raising concerns on how a proposed rail project would fit in.

LASPOTECH, represented by an architect, Mr Ajibade Adeyemi, said some proposals had been submitted to the state government, while calling for another meeting with the institution.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works was represented by Mr Raheem Owokoniran, who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure.

She assured the people that the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge would be executed with minimal discomfort, and in consideration of the input of all stakeholders on the bridge alignment.

She also solicited the support of all on the proposed bridge which is billed to be completed in the next three years urging residents to take ownership of the infrastructure.

She told them that the stakeholders meeting has become necessary in order to get their input, adding that every idea and contributions from them would be taken into consideration.

On issue of congestion , she stated that contractors had moved to site to fix potholes in some of the corridors, urging members of the communities to support government in its bid to make life better for the people.

“A lot of works has been done. The proposed bridge when completed would reduce congestion on roads in Lekki, as well as Badore, and would bring in investments to the axis,” she said.

The special adviser said that government had adopted measures to tackle issues of security, flooding and gridlock raised by the stakeholders.

The Project Consultant, Mr Kayode Oluwagbuyi, while presenting the brief on behalf of the two contractors Sustainability Limited and Dar Al Handasar, disclosed that approval had been secured for the bridge alignments and that the project will start from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

He explained how the bridge and roads would interlink various communities to impact their economies and social lives positively.

He said the choice design has reduced the number of houses to be demolished from 4,000 to 800.

The bridge project

The design’s review of the Fourth Mainland Bridge was carried out by Asset Engineering Company (AEC) in July 2019 to align with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state. It was reactivated to come out better with robust design and service capability.

Besides, the state authority also put in place a six-step selection processes for a suitable consortium for the project.

From 52 respondents to the shortlisting of 32 firms based on criteria sought, and issuance of Request for Qualification (RfQ), in which 10 firms responded, six consortia have been selected to go forward to the next phase of the process.

To ensure the projects key into global best practices, the state authority commenced stakeholders’ engagement /consultation on the Environment and Social Impact Assessments (EIA) of the proposed bridge.

According to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo –Olu, the stakeholders consultation on ESIA was a precursor to the third step (Step-3), which would involve issuing a Request for Proposal (RfP) to the six consortia who will be required to present their respective financial proposals and methodologies for carrying out the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

This will be concluded with the selection of the preferred bidder and two reserved bidders before the end of mid next year.

