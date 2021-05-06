480 special Constables trained, deployed in Osun to combat crimes

No fewer than 480 Special constables drawn from all Local Governments Areas of Osun State have been trained to combat the spate of insecurities in the state.

The newly trained Constables are to complement the efforts of regular police in the state for it is an offshoot of Community Policing being emphasised by the police in recent time for effective policing.

The new officers who were dispatch to their various Local Governments Areas in the state are to begin with their assignments with immediate effect.

Speaking on their being dispatched from the state police headquarters on Wednesday, Osun state police Commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode said, “the 480 officers trained for State are volunteers who were expected to work under the supervision of a divisional police officer in their localities”.

He said, “following the growing concern on security, the special officers, comprising 44 females and 436 males have been equipped with series of training to support efforts of the regular police, especially at the grassroots.

“They took part and successfully completed special training at Police Training Schools, Eleyele, Ibadan and they are now ready to serve the local governments they came from, the state and the police.

“They have been taken through police training, police duties and I m convinced that the police will get better with the presence of these people.”

Governor Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, urged the volunteers to elicit positive difference by discharging their assigned roles with integrity and loyalty.

Oyetola said his government will continue to prioritize support for the police and other security agencies,

as well as collaborating with other neighboring states to reduce the crime rate to the barest minimum.

“Our state is also ranked as the most peaceful in Nigeria. Despite the raging security challenges ravaging the nation, we still maintain this enviable status.

“To complement this profile, our Administration has consistently given the security and safety of our people their deserved prime of place, supporting the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

“We initiated and sustained an inclusive security arrangement that brings all our communities into our network to cooperate with and support the Police and other security agencies to achieve the security and safety that Osun people desire and deserve.

“We also collaborated with other States in the Southwest to form the Amotekun Security Network to police and protect our people and to deliver them from the raging insecurity in the nation,” Oyetola said.

The Governor urged the newly recruited volunteers to put the training acquired to good use at their respective duty posts.

He said “You must approach your duties with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, loyalty, dedication and character while eschewing the vices that may give the Force a bad name.

“As youths and future leaders, Osun and the Nigeria Police look up to you as young men and women that will give hope to the country and rescue our dear people from criminals and insecurity.”

