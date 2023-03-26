Sikiru Obarayese

OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters have arrested a 48-year-old father, Solomon Rose for allegedly sexually engaging his 10-year-old daughter.

According to Police, the suspect shortly after being arrested and interrogated, voluntarily elected in a written statement to have carried out the dastardly act severally.

In a statement by FCT’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh disclosed that Mrs Rose’s neighbour on February 22 reported the case to the command.

The statement read: “Operatives of The Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:15hrs of 22/2/23 received a complaint from one Rose Solomon of behind-Prince & Princess Estate that she was suspecting her neighbour, one Adekola Adeshina, a 48 years old male, of sexually engaging her 10 years old daughter, Faith Solomon.

“While The 10 years old Faith Solomon is undergoing a medical examination, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar PhD., mni, wishes to call on parents and guardians to exercise a greater level of attention to changes in the behavioural pattern of their wards around individuals and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

“Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”