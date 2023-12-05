The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, said 7,986 of its students will be graduating at this 47th Convocation, out of which 158 finished with a first class.

The Convocation ceremony is scheduled to commence on Thursday and climax on Saturday, 9th December 2023, at the Amphitheatre of Oduduwa Hall of the university.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, who made this known at a press conference heralding the convocation ceremony, said the graduating students are from undergraduate and postgraduate studies of the university.

He, however, hinted that 158 of the students made first class, 1,970 made second class upper division, 2,906 made second class lower division; 942 were in the third class division while 65 are in pass division.

“We celebrate all our students across all Departments and Faculties for their doggedness in achieving this rare academic feat, and we also appreciate their parents and guardians for investing in the Education of their children and wards.”

” It is my prayer that the Lord will see them through as they go out into the world in pursuit of their goals, desires and objectives.”

According to him,”On Thursday, by 10:00 in the morning, we shall be awarding Bachelor’s Degrees to our students, who have been adjudged worthy in learning and character, in five (5) Faculties, namely: Administration(806). Arts(1103), Education (687). Law(379) and Social Sciences(709). “

“In the aforementioned Faculties, the University will be graduating a total number of Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Fourty (3684)”

“On the second day, which is Friday, 8th December 2023, we shall be awarding Bachelor’s Degrees to our students who have been adjudged sound both in learning and character, in eight (8) Faculties namely: Agriculture(383), Basic Medical Sciences (392), Clinical Sciences (142), Dentistry, Environmental Design and Management(434), Pharmacy(115), Science (908) and Technology(652). Across these Faculties, we shall be graduating a total number of Three Thousand, and Twenty-Six (3026) students.”

The grand finale of this Convocation comes up on Saturday, the 9th day of December, 2023 when One Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-six (1276) postgraduate students will be awarded diplomas and degrees in their various fields across different Faculties in our University.

He however gave the awarding degrees as: Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 247, Master of Philosophy (MPhil), 22,Master of Science (MSc), 415,Master Degrees, 92, Professional Master, 444, Postgraduate Diploma, 56,

_Ladies and gentlemen, let me also inform you that we are giving the Honourary Awards of our University to two distinguished personalities whose contributions to society and humanity have been extremely exceptional.”

” The first person is Chief (Dr.) Anastasios Paul LEVENTIS who will be given the Doctor of Science (DSC, Honoris Causa) and Professor Toyin Omoyemi FALOLA who is to receive the Doctor of Letters (D. Litt, Honoris Causa)”,he concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE