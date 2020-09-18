47-yr-old man allegedly kills his children, mother in Anambra

Police in Anambra State, have arrested a 47-year-old man, Mr Emeka Ezimadu, for allegedly killing two of his own children, his 85-year-old mother, injured three other children at Okpuneze Uruagu in Nnewi North local government area of State.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the act in a statement, said the suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed two of his biological children namely Ifechukwu Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 9 years,Mmeso Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 2years and his own mother one Agnes Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 85years of same address allegedly with a cutlass while they were sleeping.

He said the suspect equally used same offensive weapon and injured his three other children namely Nonso Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 12years, Chinaemerem Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 11 years and Ngozi Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 8years of same address.

It was Police operatives attached to Nnewi Division that arrested the suspect on 17/9/2020 at about 11:55 pm.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the Scene and rushed victims to the Akwudo hospital for medical attention where the two children and the aged mother were certified dead by a medical doctor while the three other children are receiving treatment, Mohammed added.

Corpses deposited at Akwudo hospital morgue for autopsy and case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation.

