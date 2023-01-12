47-year-old man allegedly rapes woman in presence of daughter in Kwara

Men of the Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 47-year-old man for the alleged rape of a woman in the presence of her two years old daughter.

According to a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO) Olasunkanmi Ayeni, the alleged crime was committed on New Year’s day in the Oloje area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The statement also said that the suspect, Ganiyu Yusuf, went away with two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim after allegedly committing the heinous crime.

“A case of robbery and rape was reported at the NSCDC Kwara state command headquarters, Ilorin on January 1, 2022.

“The command commenced a serious search for the suspect after the incident was reported. Fortunately, the suspect was eventually tracked down at Mokwa, Niger state on January 5, 2023.

“The suspect, Ganiyu Yusuf, 47 years old and a native of Abeokuta, Ogun state confessed that he broke into the house on that fateful day through the roof. After gaining access to the house in the Oloje area in Ilorin, he overpowered the woman who was alone with her two years old baby in the house.

“He raped the woman in the presence of her two years old daughter and went away with two laptops and two android phones belonging to the victim.

“The command is still searching for the buyers of the exhibits.

“The state commandant of the corps, Mallam Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, is appealing to the general public to be conscious of what they buy per time.

“The suspect will be taken to court for prosecution immediately”, the statement said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

47-year-old man rapes woman in presence of daughter in Kwara