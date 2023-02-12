By Seyi Sokoya

February 18, 1977 remains an unforgettable date for those who have followed the story and life of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, whose Afrobeats music genre has continued to influence music artistes across the globe.

It was the day Kalakuta, the late Fela Kuti’s house, was razed allegedly by soldiers.

One of Fela’s disciples and former band member and musician, Duro Ikujenyo, who witnessed the event, is set to make an album presentation entitled “Black And White Oha” next Saturday, 46 years after the day of “Sorrow, Tears and Blood” as recounted by Fela and victims of the day.

According to Duro, he was 21 years old then and was in a music class when the incident happened, adding that he and ID, another Fela’s boys, were almost harassed by the military men but they rebuffed it.

This, according to him, led to the raid, which has been documented in the annals of history.

“That day, perhaps I would have been in Kalakuta but was undergoing my music lesson. It was my sister that brought my attention to it. Releasing my new album on this day is perhaps coincidental and spiritual because the same injustice meted to Fela and his family is still being done 46 years after. This did not derail Fela but motivated him and led to the Afrobeat movement that gives a voice to the voiceless.”

Duro, who is a songwriter and producer, said he will release Black and White Oha on February 18 under New Age Organisation (NAO) management at the Freedom Park, in Lagos.

The show will also feature music performances from Seun Olota, the saxophonist, leader of the Ecstasy band, Aditya Adetiwa, a musicologist and Elfreda singer and actor.

Ikujenyo, who produced some of late Fatai Rolling Dollar’s music, was a pianist in Fela’s band and trained Femi and Seun Kuti in the art of piano.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE