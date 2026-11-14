46-year-old Ronaldinho to play first game since 2015

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, is set to make his first competitive appearance in more than a decade when Ravenna take on local rivals Forli in Italy’s third division on Sunday.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker, 46, is expected to feature for the first time since joining the Serie C club in August.

His last competitive appearance came for Brazilian side Fluminense in September 2015.

Ravenna manager Andrea Mandorlini confirmed on Friday that Ronaldinho would start the match as one of his side’s three forwards.

“He will play from the start, there’s no doubt,” Mandorlini told reporters. “Then together we will decide how long he plays.

“He is one of the greatest players of the modern era. And we have to get a result. We always play with three forwards. He will be one of the three.”

The former Ballon d’Or winner initially joined the Italian club as an investor in August but has also expressed his ambition to score one final goal and take his career tally to 300.

“His objective is romantic, to try to score his last goal,” club owner Ignazio Cipriani said earlier this year.

“His involvement is not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us.”

Ronaldinho arrived in Italy on Friday and will have only one training session with his team-mates before Sunday’s match.

A temporary stand has been erected at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli to accommodate the expected crowd, with supporters hoping to see the World Cup winner in action, potentially for the final time.

Ravenna forward Simone Rabbi has also said that Ronaldinho will take any penalties awarded to the club.

Ravenna are second in the table after 13 matches.