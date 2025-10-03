44th Olubadan: Indigenes, residents turn city into celebration spot

THAT the installation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland brought Ibadans home and in diaspora closer to their tradition, and the city is not debatable, looking at the scenarios that pervaded the entire city in the build-up to the inauguration of the new monarch. Oba Ladoja received the instrument and staff of office at the historic Mapo Hall on September 26, 2025. The event saw a situation where the entire city was mobilised not through the calling of any government authority, but via voluntary actions of the indigenes and residents, who owned the monarchy and saw Ladoja as a symbol of the resilient monarchy. The spirit of communalism was effusive as the Agbo Iles (family compounds) held nothing back in celebration of the Olubadan. The installation of Oba Ladoja reflected the bond among the thousands of compounds that litter the city of Ibadan, said Ola Agunbiade, a resident, who took time out to move around the city during the weeklong installation. It was also observed that the joy that radiated on the faces of the people knew no bounds as each family, headed by the Mogaji, organised parties with their compound members in the city as well as the village. Family members and residents could be seen in large and small gatherings, under canopies, to celebrate the historic occasion in the city at different locations.

A tour round the interior of Ibadan showed that from Ile Laabo in Idi-Arere, Ile Mogana, Bode, Ile Elesude in Foko, Ile Akiwale, Oke-Ofa Atipe, to Ile Anla Oja’ba to Ile Arusa, Isale-Osi, the atmosphere was the same as people wined, dined, and danced to good music supplied by musicians, mainly of Ibadan origin, and DJs that were invited to inspire the celebration. Many of the residents in those locations, who confessed not to have witnessed any coronation of such magnitude in Ibadanland, were joyful as they individually and collectively celebrated the enthronement of the Oba.

Also, visits to some family compounds in the hinterland revealed an elation and an electrified city with many readily enjoying the local delicacies like amala and ewedu and gbegiri, spiced up in many locations with suya and barbecue made from ram and goat meat. Speaking on the development, the head of Mogana compound in Isale Bode, Ibadan South-West Local Government Area, Mogaji Alaba Bolarinwa, said the occasion was unique because of the personality of the new monarch. He said the Ibadan Mogajis decided to celebrate the coronation with their families in that manner to further show the love they have for the former Senator and former governor turned First class Oba. He explained that Ladoja, as governor of Oyo State, showed that he had the capacity to govern, adding that it is believed that the performance he exhibited while he was governor would be replicated in Ibadan, such that he would make the city great.

He said: “From the first speech made by our revered Oba Ladoja, after his coronation at Mapo Hall, it is evident that he loves Ibadan and is ready to champion the course of the city. There is no way such a person would not be given the best celebration he deserves.”

In the same vein, many social groups and clubs in Ibadan exploited the coronation of the Olubadan to show love and come together in the spirit of celebration. The clubs with different attires (Aso ebi) that were specifically chosen for the coronation also organized parties and invited friends and well-wishers from within and outside the town to join them in making the coronation of Oba Ladoja a memorable event. Many of the clubs, particularly those of the women folks, added steeze to their events by cooking different types of local delicacies, which they served their members and other residents of the ancient city.

