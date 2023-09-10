No fewer than 44 street urchins wandering around a major market in the Abeokuta area of Ogun State have been taken off the streets and enrolled in vocational skills.

The teenagers were said to have abandoned their parents’ homes and started living in Lafenwa markets before they got a new lease of life.

Some of them were also said to have been arrested in connection with criminal acts such as pickpocketing, dealing in hard drug trading, among others.

Speaking at the empowerment programme held at the market in Abeokuta, the National Coordinator of Child Protection Network, Kunle Sani, said the gesture was to come to the rescue of the teenagers.

Sani said the Global Support Kids Initiative decided to wade into the situation of the teenagers, who, he said, have abandoned their parents’ homes for the market.

He lamented that the teenagers, who are younger than 17 years of age, have given up on life and have been involved in various crimes in and outside the market.

He said the same gesture was also being replicated in Ekiti State while, adding that CPN had involved religious and market leaders in the fight against the menace.

He added that the GSK organised a soap-making seminar for teenagers with a view to empowering them.

He said: “With a vision to transform the lives of vulnerable children and safeguard their futures, GSK seized this opportunity to equip street children with practical skills.

“During the seminar, attendees were immersed in an informative session detailing the materials essential for crafting liquid soap and izal.

“The comprehensive breakdown of production steps, as well as insights into effective product packaging left the young learners empowered and inspired.





The new GSK country director, Akin Soleye, said the organisation’s mission was to elevate the lives of the children and secure their prospects.

Soleye emphasised the significance of nurturing and safeguarding the potential of the younger generation.

The leader of the teenagers, Kehinde Sobatan was therefore presented with a grinding machine as a token of appreciation.

Soobatan lamented that the boys often find themselves entangled in difficult situations, stressing there is a need for a more compassionate approach to their circumstances.

