42 years of Iran revolution: We’ve become an independent, active and innovative country ― Ambassador

As Iran celebrates its 42 years of the Islamic revolution on February 10, 2021, the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammad Alibak, has said the revolution has pushed Iran to become an independent, active and innovative country.

Speaking in an interview with Tribune Online in Kaduna, on Monday, the diplomat noted that the rejection of foreign domination has been one of the main successes of the revolution.

He said the previous Iranian regime was a government dependent on foreign powers, however, he stressed that the Islamic Revolution undoubtedly led to the changes in Iran’s foreign policy which eventually led the country to become an independent, active and innovative country.

According to him, the country’s foreign policy was based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency.

“Unfortunately, the great powers want to have influence in some of the important countries of each region and use it to advance their goals.

“After the revolution in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its independent foreign policy, did not allow any country to interfere in its internal affairs, and for this reason, not only was it not supported, but it faced many hostilities from them.

But he asserted that the use of dialogue and political strategy to resolve political crises greatly helped the country to achieve a lot in the region as eventually become a regional power.

“The fight against terrorism and extremism is another principle of our foreign policy, and the overthrow of the ISIS government in Iraq and Syria under the command of Iran showed that we will abide by our commitments in all circumstances.

“The military doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran is defensive and shows that we do not seek to attack any country and not only has Iran not invaded any country in the last two hundred years, but it has always been ready to counter-attack and aggression.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to establish mutual trust with the countries of the region and the world and to develop national security and safety in its surroundings.

“Constructive interaction based on equality, mutual respect and common interests is the basis of the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries.

“Defending the rights of oppressed nations (especially Muslims) in international forums has been one of the principles of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

