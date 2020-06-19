42 rape cases recorded in six months in Kano ― Police

The Kano State Police Command has said that it has recorded no fewer than 42 rape cases between January and May.

This was just as the command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed this, disclosed that the number of cases dropped with 14 cases as against what was recorded within the same period last year.

According to him, the perpetrators of the crime mostly carried out their atrocities in uncompleted buildings.

His words: “We recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January till date. When you compare it with what was recorded in 2019 first half (January to June) which was 56 cases. It reduced with 14 cases.”

He further said that: “The cases indicated that 33.3 per cent of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings, 17.7 per cent at farmlands while 15.6 per cent were carried out in shops and suspects residents respectively.

“Similarly, about 8.9 per cent were carried out in schools, 6.7 per cent in the victims’ residents and 2.2 per cent at market places.

“Our doors are open for advice; in this era of community policing, the Command incorporates community problem-solving approach in handling issues in the state. The Command is committed to address the ugly menace,” DSP Haruna said.

He also called residents in the state to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police as keeping quiet without reporting cases will encourage the perpetrators to further commit similar crimes in the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story

FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others

The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story

FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story

NEWS ANALYSIS: APC In The Last 24 Hours

The trajectory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country in the last 24 hours typifies the story in the timeless literary work of a dermatologist, Professor Okoro Anezionwu, One week one trouble. Almost every passing second, the party has continued to entertain Nigerians and indeed the world with a full… Read Full Story