42% of nurses in Nigeria, other African countries plan to move abroad, WHO raises alarm

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised an alarm that 42 percent of nurses in Africa reported intentions to emigrate, posing a significant threat to the region’s already strained healthcare workforce.

Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, issued the warning in his message on Saturday, marking International Nurses Day.

Ihekweazu highlighted that while the global nursing workforce had increased to 29.8 million, up from around 28 million in 2018, there were concerning disparities.

“Nearly 80 percent of nurses serve only 49 percent of the world’s population, underscoring severe inequities in healthcare delivery.

“Today, on International Nurses Day, we honour the commitment, compassion, and courage of nurses across Africa and the world.

“Nurses represent nearly 70 percent of the health workforce and are the foundation of our health systems, essential every day and indispensable in times of crisis,” Ihekweazu said.

He said the theme for 2025 International Nurses Day, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Health Systems and Economies,” highlighted the importance of supporting nurses to build resilient, equitable, and thriving health systems.

Ihekweazu pointed out that while recent investments in nursing education and training in Africa had shown positive results, the number of nurses had increased from 900,000 in 2018 to 1.7 million in 2023.

“This growth is a testament to the efforts made to improve healthcare staffing on the continent.

“However, in spite of these advancements, the nurse-to-population ratio remains one of the lowest globally, significantly lower than in high-income countries.

“This disparity highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing healthcare workforce shortages in Africa.

“Yet, this is still one of the lowest ratios worldwide and more than tenfold lower than in high-income countries,” he said.

He noted that nurses accounted for 66 percent of Africa’s projected shortfall of 6.1 million health workers by 2030, a gap that limited access to essential healthcare services and hindered progress towards universal health coverage.

Additionally, Ihekweazu emphasised that in spite of 43 percent of the nursing workforce in Africa being under 35, many nurses lacked access to mentorship or clear career pathways.

He also raised concerns about the continued recruitment of nurses from low-income countries by high-income nations, which relied heavily on foreign-born nurses, accounting for nearly 25 percent of their nursing workforce.

He also highlighted a 43 percent shortfall in health workforce financing in African countries, leading to widespread underemployment, particularly among nurses and midwives.

According to him, in May 2024, African leaders endorsed the Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter, paving the way for long-term improvements.

Ihekweazu noted that some countries, like Zimbabwe, were taking steps to address the challenges.

“For example, Zimbabwe’s new Investment Compact aims to mobilise an additional 166 million dollars annually over the next three years to strengthen its health workforce,” he said.

According to him, the annual report outlines a clear path forward.

“Key recommendations include expanding nursing education, with a focus on digital and clinical training, and strengthening regulation.

“Additionally, the report emphasises the introduction of advanced practice roles and the improvement of working conditions, such as mental health support and fair pay.

“In spite of women comprising 85 percent of the nursing workforce, the gender pay gap remains at 7 per cent,” he said.

Ihekweazu ended by stressing the broader role of nurses: “Nurses are more than caregivers.

“They are educators, innovators, and frontline responders, often working in the most remote, under-resourced, or crisis-affected areas.

“As we mark this day, let us move beyond words to action. Let us commit to building a future in which nurses are trained, protected, respected, and empowered to lead,” he added.

