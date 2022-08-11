$418m Paris Club refund deductions: Governors have no basis to complain ― AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday, declared that state governors have no basis to complain about deductions from the Paris Club refund paid to consultants they hired.

Appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, he reminded the state chief executives that they created the liability whose payment they have also indemnified.

Addressing the controversy caused by the recent deductions made from the refund, the Minister affirmed that when the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) made a request for the refund, one of the components was the settlement of the consultants who were engaged by the forum.

Malami recalled that when the refund was paid to the states, the governors initially made to states, part payment was also made to the consultants.

However, he said the governors later decided to stop payment while asking for an out-of-court settlement.

The Minister said this resulted to request to the President to make the payment, a request he said, was then passed on to the Office of the AGF for legal opinion.

Malami noted after being subjected to necessary checks, it was found out that there was no element of fraud involved.

According to him, the indemnity of the governors was also sought and received.

“That was we agreed that the payment should be made,” the AGF stated.

Details later…

