41 out of 54 African countries now have coronavirus as cases hit 1,100

Lockdowns have begun across Africa as coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 on Sunday Daily Mail reports.

Nigeria announced it is closing airports to all incoming international flights for one month in the continent’s most populous country.

Rwanda said all unnecessary movements outside the home are banned for two weeks as of midnight except for essential services such as healthcare and shopping.

The East African nation, which has 17 cases, has told all public and private employees to work from home. Tunisia imposed its own lockdown earlier.

Eritrea and Angola announced their first coronavirus cases, meaning 41 of Africa’s 54 countries are now affected.

Congo reported its first death, while Burkina Faso reported two new ones.

Uganda is closing its borders to all but cargo.

Ethiopia said all arriving passengers will face mandatory quarantine as of Monday. Somalia said it is lifting its ban on international flights for two days so stranded citizens can come home.

Nigeria’s international flight ban came a day after Africa’s busiest airport, in Johannesburg, blocked foreigners from disembarking and two major airlines – Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways – announced sweeping cancellations of international flights.

The announcement came shortly after Nigeria reported its first cases in the capital, Abuja.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said ’emergency and essential’ flights are exempt from the ban that starts on Monday.

An adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria also plans to suspend all passenger rail services from the same day.

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole And The Tortuous Road To Edo, Ondo Governorship Race

The plot to oust the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has turned out to be an anticlimax. Meetings of the strategic organs of the party, the national caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC), were shelved following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari…

Coalition: Makinde, Lanlehin, Alli, Ayorinde In 4-Hr Reconciliation Meeting

TOWARDS straightening out wrinkles in the coalition that birthed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Governor. Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, leaders of the coalition met behind closed-door in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday night…

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state has received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning…

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Cases, It’s Highly Contagious ― FG Warns Private Hospitals • Admits influx of imported COVID-19 cases to Nigeria • Adds Austria and Sweden to high-risk travel restricted countries • Insists on self-isolation

Despite the claims of its readiness and preparedness to prevent the import and spread of Coronavirus in the past few weeks; the Federal Government admitted on Friday that Nigeria is experiencing an influx of imported Coronavirus cases into the country by travelers, including returning Nigerians…

Five Out Of Six South-West States Backed Ajimobi As APC Deputy National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshionhole, has dismissed the protest of the Ekiti State chapter of the party over the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South), saying that the majority of the…

Man With Coronavirus Stayed In Ibadan For Two Weeks Undetected ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government announced Wednesday evening that a man who tested positive for coronavirus stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for two weeks before moving to Ekiti State where his status was confirmed. The disclosure created apprehension across Ibadan and Ekiti state where the extensive trace of…

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information…

