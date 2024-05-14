No fewer than 40,000 students have applied for the bursary scholarship being handled by Kogi State Scholarship Board (KSSB).

The board has also extended the application deadline for the 2024 Students Bursary Scholarship award to May 20, 2024.

The Executive Chairman of KSSB, Mr Afolabi Joseph-Raji, disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, had on April 16, officially unveiled the registration portal for bursary award for Kogi students in tertiary institutions.

The initial deadline for the application was April 30, 2024, but the Board chairman said the extension was necessary to give opportunity to more students to register

According to him, over 40,000 students of Kogi origin in higher institutions have applied for the State’s Bursary Award as of the initial deadline on April 30.

The bursary award, tagged: “Ododo Students Support 2024”, is strictly for students of Kogi origin currently enrolled in tertiary institutions nationwide.

Speaking on the registration update, Joseph-Raji stated that over 40,000 students have so far applied for the scholarship from April 16 till date.

He, however, said that the application deadline has been extended from April 30 to May 20, 2024.

The board chairman, therefore urged all students of Kogi origin in tertiary institutions across the country to take advantage of the opportunity.

He further noted that the next phase after deadline would be the uploading of documents and verification of students data from their schools.

The board chairman assured that the disbursement of the scholarship fund to verified students would commence as soon as the data verification is completed.

He restated the wholehearted commitment of the administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo to improving the welfare of Kogi students.

