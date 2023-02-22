Godwin Otang | Calabar

The number of residents who have registered to enroll for the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme (HIS) has increased to 40,000.

The number has continually increased as more residents are indicating interest in the scheme.

Residents are allowed to register for the scheme so as to reduce the financial burden of health from the government.

Confirming the increase, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, also said that civil servants in the state could now access health services through the scheme after registration.

“Forty thousand people had been registered into the scheme in the state and will receive their cards.

“It’s a win-win situation for us and that is why we needed the formal sector to buy in; we had already started enrollment seven months ago and 90 days after that they should be able to access care.

“This is key because once you are able to do this you no longer need to depend on government funding.”

The Health Commissioner added that with the flag-off ceremony, the health sector can just be on its own, with power to hire more hands when there are gaps in human resource and also ensure that drugs and all the needed consumables, infrastructural development and several other things are in place.





