4,000 residents laud Egbin Power over free medical outreach

No fewer than 4000 residents in Ijede, Egbin and Ipakan communities have benefitted from a health outreach organised by Egbin Power Plc.

The residents could not hide their joy over the free health programme as they expressed appreciation to the company.

One of the beneficiaries, Alasela Akinyemi, acknowledged the positivity the programme has brought to the community.

“I came here because I have been having body aches and immediately, I got here, the doctors attended to me. They even attended to the older people on time, and I want to appreciate the company for bringing this kind of programme to our doorstep because I didn’t pay any money for these medications,” he said.

Chairman of Ijede Community Development Committee (CDC), Rotimi Owolawi, said that initiatives such as this would go a long way to engender quality health and life for aged people, youths, women and children who may not have access to periodic medical check-up.

He said: “We commend the company for directing attention to the host communities and we express appreciation to the Management.”

The Leader and Baale of Ipakan Community, Chief Mustapha Lasisi, also thanked the power generation company for giving back to the community.

“This gesture is in no small measure taking care of the prevailing health problems of some members of our community. Since 2019, the company has been carrying out this commendable initiative and to us, it is a good development, and we really appreciate their effort,” he said.

Similarly, the Odofin of Ijede, High Chief Babatunde Ogunmuyiwa, commended the company for the impactful initiative.

Medical Officer of Health in Ijede LCDA, Dr. Tajudeen Saheed, commended Egbin Power Plc for the laudable initiative. “Even though we have primary and secondary health centres within the LCDA, it is important to note that this initiative of the power company is free and accessible to all. We are blessed in the LCDA to have such an impactful program, which will further help provide the needed health care to residents of the host communities,” he said.

The free three-day medical outreach is part of the company’s continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability in communities where it operates.

According to the Head: Corporate Communications & Branding Egbin Power Plc, Felix Ofulue, the free medical check-up was organised to reinforce its commitment to the wellbeing of members in the host communities including youths, women, children, and aged people by providing access to periodic healthcare screening, to promote sound health.

Egbin Power Plc is the largest power generation company in Nigeria.

The three-day medical outreach, which drew commendations from beneficiaries in the host communities, Ofulue said offered cardiovascular check-up, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to beneficiaries who were attended to by healthcare professionals.

The Head of Corporate Communications and Branding of the company said the company is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) intervention programme.

“Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefitting and improving the quality of life within the community. This initiative started in 2019 in our host communities and thousands of residents of these communities have benefitted. We are quite pleased with the turn out this year,” said Ofulue as he reflected on the outcome of the exercise.

The leader of the facilitating Health team and Managing Director of Cecy Health Consult, Dr. Yomi Jaiye, commended Egbin Power Plc for making it a point of duty to promote wellness in its host communities consistently over the years.

He revealed that the 35-man medical team that conducted the outreach comprised medical officers, family physicians, internal medicine specialists, dentists, cardiologists, nurses and pharmacists.

As a form of sustainability, a number of beneficiaries who had elevated issues of hypertension and diabetes were presented with blood pressure machines, glucometer to check their blood sugar level and weighing scales.

The three-day medical outreach was facilitated in partnership with Cecy Health Consult, a professional healthcare company and it provided members of host communities access to quality health examination and free medications conducted by certified health practitioners.