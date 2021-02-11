4000 herders arrive Kaduna from Southern states 

As a result of the quit order given to criminal herders in some southern states, an estimated 4,000 herdsmen have left the southern states to Kaduna.

It was gathered that the herdsmen since last week have started arriving Labduga community, Kachia Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

An official of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hussaini Abdullahi said, “We have so far verified about 4, 000, but they are still coming.”

He said his agency and an NGO, Early Recovery Initiative are conducting headcount of the fleeing herdsmen for possible assistance.

“We do not operate a conventional camp for them, they have been melting into the host community, sourcing immediate assistance from relatives and good Samaritans.

“Most of them lost their means of livelihood, they told us they need food and non-food items urgently, but we have also observed that they also suffering psychosocial trauma and they, therefore, need psychosocial counselling.

“We will soon visit them and conduct a needs assessment of their situation to see where we can possibly assist them.”

Also speaking, the Director of Publicity, Kaduna State branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Bayero revealed that their situation is really pathetic.

“We have begun to mobilise our members to see how we can assist them. As we are expecting more of them,” he said.