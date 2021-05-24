400 suspects arrested, charged to court in Imo ― Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State has disclosed that no fewer than 400 people that masterminded mayhem or attacks in the state have been arrested and charged to court.

This was contained in a statement in Owerri endorsed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Oguwike Nwachuku.

He said: “Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.

The Governor said that over 70 per cent of those arrested are not Igbo, adding that government would stop at nothing in flushing anybody that attempted to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

He said: “Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence.”

He also advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink adding the government was more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

“What happened in the past weeks will never repeat its again,” he vowed.

