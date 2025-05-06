40 years after, DSS finally removes Lanre Arogundade’s name from watchlist

The Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) on Tuesday disclosed that the Department of State Security (DSS) has finally removed the name of the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade, from its watchlist after about forty years.

IPI Nigeria President, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, announced this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit convened by Journalism Clinic, led by veteran journalist, Taiwo Obe, with media owners and top editors in attendance.

Mojeed said the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, informed IPI Nigeria of the development during a recent engagement with the service.

The DSS decision followed a sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Arogundade’s name removed from the watchlist. According to him, the renewed campaign became necessary when Arogundade’s name was not removed despite previous assurance.

He stated that for about forty years, Arogundade was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Continuing, the IPI Nigeria, in a statement by Tobi Soniyi, its Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, described the decision of the DSS as a welcome development and commended the service for finally removing Mr. Arogundade’s name.

Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement, while Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.

Arogundade’s journey to the watchlist started during the military regime when he served as the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 1984 and 1985.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE