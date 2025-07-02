40% of tax revenue will go to LGAs, 60% to state govt — Kogi agency

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has said that 40% of the tax collected will be allocated to the Local Governments, while the remaining 60% will be allocated to the State Government.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, disclosed this on Wednesday during a statewide sensitisation tour to educate stakeholders on the Land Use Charge Law, which was passed in January 2024.

He emphasised that the revenue generated would be used for infrastructure development, maintenance of the environment, and provision of adequate security.

The sensitisation tour is expected to enhance stakeholders’ understanding of the Land Use Charge Law and promote compliance with the enumeration process.

The two-day tour, which commences on 1 July 2025, aims to enlighten traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders on the importance and benefits of property documentation in Kogi State.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, represented by Hajia Hassanat Enehezeyi Salawu, the Service’s Director of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), highlighted the significance of property documentation.

This includes accurate assessment of property values for taxation purposes, identification and registration of property in the state, allocation of land for government projects and delivery of social amenities, employment opportunities for enumerators from the district, and a reliable database on the property makeup of the district to inform decision-making.

The Chairman explained that the tax obligation section of the law focuses on property used for lease and commercial purposes, while exempting places of worship and other religious institutions, property owned and occupied by retirees, property owned by the government, palaces of traditional rulers, town halls used for community meetings and gatherings, and providing tax relief for property owned by physically challenged individuals.

The traditional rulers present, led by His Royal Highness, the Ohi of Okene, Alhaji Dr Isah Mamman Okatahi, applauded the initiative and urged the Revenue Service to conduct wider awareness campaigns on the modified revenue item.

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Ireyi Bello, the Ohi of Adavi and Chairman of the Adavi Traditional Council, thanked the KGIRS team for the broad enlightenment on the Land Use Charge.

He noted that the message would be conveyed abundantly to their various subjects and urged the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service to ensure transparent administration of tax in Kogi State in order to encourage a tax-paying culture among the populace.

