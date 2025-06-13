‘40% of new HIV infections in youth’, Group launches platform to fight stigma

A non governmental organisation, under the umbrella of Bridge Connect Africa Initiative (BCAI), has launched a Youth-led HIV Support Page aimed to empower young people in Nigeria to lead HIV education, combat stigma, and increase uptake of testing and treatment services.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the organisation’s communication officer, Juliet Nwobodo; the project managers, Favour Ogbuagu and Makkiyyah Sulaiman.

According to the group, young Nigerians face critical gaps in HIV support, bearing a disproportionate share of new infections of about 40% among those aged 15-24.

The statement reads: “The support page named the ‘Youth Leading HIV Awareness Campaign (YOLHAC)’ Webpage was launched on Wednesday at an event held via Zoom organised by BCAI, with support from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the U.S. Embassy Small Grants Program in Partnership with African Network of Adolescent and Young People Development (ANAYD).”

It explained that based on a report of the 2023-24 NDHS, stigma remains a major barrier, with a significant proportion of young people living with HIV avoiding health facilities due to discrimination.

It also highlighted that only 30% of young women and 22% of young men aged 15-24 possed accurate prevention information, as such the webpage would provide a comprehensive HIV peer-driven knowledge for effective prevention and support.

“The YOLHAC webpage directly addresses these challenges by providing an inclusive and accessible digital hub that centres on youth voices and experiences.

“The key features include an AI-powered chatbot that delivers real-time, confidential, and youth-friendly information on HIV and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR); a curated directory of youth-friendly HIV service providers that connects users to free or low-cost HIV services across Nigeria and a youth-generated blog that demystifies HIV through personal stories, myth-busting, and lived experiences among others”, she stated.

The statement further noted that since December 2024, BCAI has implemented YOLHAC across 18 states, training young people between the aged of 15–24, including those living with HIV, to lead education and stigma reduction.

