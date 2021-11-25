40 Delta rural women empowered with starter packs after skill acquisition training

The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), on Wednesday, presented starter packs to 40 rural women.

The women got the lifelines after participating in the company’s Women Skills Acquisition Programme organized for folks of its host communities in Delta.

The skills training workshop was organized few months back where the women were trained in various vocations such as fashion and design, computer, catering, hairdressing, and make-up artistry.

Managing Director of NGMC, Mr Justin Ezeala, during the ceremony said the delivery of the starter packs to the women was a demonstration of NGMC’s dedication to delivering on its promise.

Ezeala, who was represented by Mr Idorenyin Ekpo, Manager, Services, NGMC, urged the women to make the best use of the materials provided to financially empower themselves.

He said NGMC, as a responsible and responsive organisation, was committed to building a strong and long-term relationship with their host communities.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative prioritises their well-being, and it is for this reason we have gathered here today.

“A total of 40 Women between the age bracket of 20-40 years were selected from the communities by their community leaders and trained.

“All of these were in an attempt to empower women in our host communities so that they can contribute positively to their families, communities, state and nation at large,” Ezeala said.

He appreciated the traditional rulers, community leaders and the participants for their patient and understanding, noting that the feat has further strengthened the cordial relationship between the NGMC and its host communities.

“On our part as a Company, we shall continue to solicit for your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace to support our business growth aspirations for the benefit of our people in your communities and Nigerians generally,” Ezeala added.

Mr Ben Emekpe, Chief Executive Officer and Consultant to NGMC, appealed to the beneficiaries to use the items to ameliorate their livelihood.

“This is a skill that can enable you to make a difference in your community and transform you lives for the better,” Emekpe said.

Mr Darlington Samuel, Supervisor, External Relations, NGMC, in his brief remarks, urged the participants to make the best use of the items, noting that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

One of the community representatives, Chief Edeki Sunday, thanked the NGMC for the training, calling on the trainees to “make the best use of the starter packs. You should not sell your starter packs as others are waiting in line for their turn.”

Elated Mrs Ijeoma Mone, Vera Ibiagboone, and Mrs Edeki Omoye, three of the beneficiaries of the skill acquisition programme, said with the starter packs, their lives have taken a new turn for good.

“I am very happy with what I am seeing today and words cannot describe how I am feeling right now because I did not expect this. NGMC has given us all we needed and I want to thank them for this opportunity,” Mone said.

