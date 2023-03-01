Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba

The Delta State government has commenced a free health screening exercise geared towards improving productivity in its workforce.

Expected to last for 40 days, the exercise entails screening for diabetics mellitus, HIV, Hepatitis B and C and eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, among others.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, at the flag-off ceremony of the exercise organised by the state’s Ministry of Health in Asaba, called on public servants to make out time to know their health status so as to avoid cases of sudden death arising from prevailing health conditions.

“As a government, we do care about the health of our workers who are putting in a lot to see that the business of governance goes on smoothly. And this is one of the benefits from the newly-constructed secretariat building which provides a conducive work environment for workers,” the commissioner said.

Head of Service in Delta State, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, thanked the state’s Ministry of Health for taking out the initiative to organise the screening exercise directed at specific health conditions which affects civil servants.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts in the health sector such as the establishment of the State’s Contributory Health Commission (SCHC) which had been of benefit to civil servants and other enrollees with premium paid to access healthcare free.

Bayoko added that the essence of the exercise was to support the larger agenda of the governor which is the health for all Deltans.

