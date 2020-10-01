40 arrested, journalist, others injured as police stop protests in Lagos

About 40 people were arrested and more than 10 people, including a journalist, were injured in the Thursday, October 1st protest in Lagos State.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the injury to the journalist and added that a police inspector had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested protesters were members of the Revolution Now group who converged in Ojota and Maryland areas of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the protesters had earlier on Thursday morning resisted attempts by anti-riot policemen to disperse them from assembling in the Ojota area.

The situation became riotous and the police had to use force, leading to the arrest of some of them, while others scampered into safety.

Those who escaped from the Ojota centre late joined their colleagues in Maryland where a larger group was formed.

Policemen, who were deployed to Maryland were resisted by the protesters, despite the attempts to use force to disperse them.

A photojournalist, Olukayode Jayeiola, who reportedly attempted to take some shots of the protesters was assaulted by a mobile police inspector.

The Lagos police image-maker, Muyiwa Adejobi while speaking on the Maryland incident said: “the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for immediate detention and orderly room trial of one Inspector Adadu Innocent attached to PMF 22 Ikeja, for hitting with a stick and injuring one Kayode Jaiyeola, m, of the Punch newspaper at Maryland, Lagos on Thursday, 1st October 2020 at about 11.10 am.”

“The police chief, who was monitoring the deployment and operational activities of officers and men of the command for the enforcement of the order against unlawful gathering and protest by some unpatriotic individuals, raced to the scene and personally moved the injured journalist to the Police Cottage(hospital) at Area F, GRA, Ikeja, where he personally waited and ensured the injured journalist was given immediate and best medical treatment.”

Adejobi also added that “he cut off his movements to stay throughout the journalist’s treatment and subsequent discharge.”

The police spokesman also said that “preliminary findings carried out by the Commissioner of Police and eye witness accounts from senior officers on the ground, revealed that the cop suddenly attacked the journalist without any previous altercation or confrontation.”

“This propelled the Commissioner of Police to order for his trial in order to serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts.”

CP Hakeem Odumosu urged the general public to believe in the command’s commitment to sanitising and reforming the policing system in Lagos State in conformity with the international standards.

On the arrested protesters, Adejobi only confirmed the arrest of “30 people at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and other offences, including violation of COVID-19 protocols and laws in Lagos.”

Adejobi also added that “the arrested individuals, who out on created vests of #Revolution Now# with placards, will be charged to court tomorrow, Friday 2nd October 2020.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE