4 Tips to Better Football Predictions During Live Betting

Live betting is an option where bettors can place wagers on their football predictions while a game is unfolding.

It’s always a challenge and thrill to bet live because of all the available wagering options that you can choose from. These options can include:

Moneylines

Totals

Spreads for games, quarters, or halves

Predicting the next play (e.g. turnover, pass, etc.)

How long the current drive will last

One advantage of live betting is that you see what’s exactly going on during the game before you can make a decision. Your success will depend on your ability to interpret and analyze the data available to you.

To increase your chances of winning and reduce your losses during a live bet, here are some tips and strategies that you can do.

Study games and teams in advance

The data available during live games can only get you so far. It’s always good practice to review games beforehand. Try to get to know more about the match, the teams, each player, location, schedule, and win streaks, among many others.

The more information you know about the game’s elements and circumstances, the better you can interpret the game once it starts, and the easier it is for you to make well-informed bets.

Don’t place too many bets

When it comes to live and half-time betting, betting on too many wagers is a risky approach. Having too much on your hands can cause you to overlook value bets. Additionally, you might even lose your focus on the game at hand. Moreover, placing too many bets can affect the money you allotted for your live betting.

Don’t chase your losses

Unfortunately, many inexperienced bettors make the mistake of trying to win their losses. They think that they can win the next bet, or set of bets, but will most likely fail. After all, in gambling, you lose more than you can win. Same with live or half-time betting, you can easily win in the first game, then lose in the next.

To avoid this, you should first make sure to only bet the amount of money you are willing to lose. This is important for you to effectively manage your money. Second, if you keep losing a few live bets, then stop then restrategize. Continuing to bet can only cost you more money.

Bet against winning or popular teams

This may come as a surprise, however, in point spreads, casual bettors will most likely bet on the leading or popular team. When that happens, point spreads become bigger making it a good idea to bet on the underdogs. Moreover, until the game ends, it’s still anyone’s guess who can win the game. Finding the right timing to bet on the underdogs will be the key to winning this bet.

To recap

Remember to always research and come prepared before a game. Managing your money is key to not lose more than you can afford. Lastly, don’t be afraid to bet on the underdogs, especially when the time is right. These are simple tips and strategies you can apply to make better football predictions during a live game.

