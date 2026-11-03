4 plumbing problems property managers may conceal during rental inspections

Finding a nice apartment is not easy. When you finally inspect a property, everything may look clean and fine on the surface.

​However, looks can be deceptive. Many house hunters focus only on fine paint, tiles, and ceiling boards without testing the water pipes.

​Property managers know how to package an apartment to make it look perfect. They can easily hide underlying plumbing faults that will later cost you heavily in repairs and high water bills.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines the sneaky plumbing issues caretakers and property managers often conceal during rental inspections, along with practical tips to catch them red-handed.

​Hidden wall pipe leaks and moisture damage

​One dangerous defect property managers hide is low-level pipe leakage inside walls or under cabinets.

​Before prospective tenants arrive, some agents quickly apply a fresh coat of paint over damp patches to mask water stains.

Plumbing faults account for 20 to 25 percent of all maintenance requests in residential properties.

​To spot this issue, open sink cabinets and inspect the corners closely. Touch the back wall beneath the kitchen and bathroom sinks to check for dampness, soft wood, or fresh paint smells hiding wet plaster.

​Low water pressure masked by fully open main valves

​Weak water pressure is a major headache for many Nigerian tenants.

​Property managers frequently hide this by leaving only one tap running during your walk-through to make the water flow look strong.

​Once multiple tenants move in and open taps simultaneously, the water flow drops to a tiny trickle because of corroded pipes or hidden line leakages.

​During your inspection, turn on the bathroom tap, shower head, and kitchen sink at the same time. If the water flow drops drastically, the building has severe water pressure issues.

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​Partially clogged drain pipes and slow drainage

​Slow drains are easy for landlords to disguise during a short five-minute tour.

​An agent might run the sink tap for just five seconds to show you that water passes through smoothly.

​However, grease, soap scum, and hair buildup deeper inside the drain lines can cause full blockages once you start using the sinks daily.

​According to plumbing experts at WaterSafe, even minor unaddressed plumbing faults like a single dripping tap can waste up to 5,500 litres of water annually, while backed-up drains breed harmful bacteria in the home.

​Test every drain by filling the sinks half-full with water and pulling the plug to watch how fast it empties.

​Faulty toilet flappers and continuous running water

​A running toilet is one of the most common plumbing defects hidden in rental properties.

​Property managers often turn off the toilet stop valve behind the bowl before an inspection so you will not hear water constantly leaking into the bowl.

​When you move in and turn the valve back on, the toilet hums non-stop, wasting thousands of litres of water every week.

​Always check behind the toilet bowl during an inspection to confirm that the water angle valve is fully open, then flush the toilet twice to confirm that the flushing mechanism shuts off cleanly.