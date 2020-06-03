4 men in court over alleged cultism, breach of peace in Ogun

Four men on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State over alleged cultism and breach of peace.

The police charged Akeem Ishola, 29, Afeez Lawal,31, Mutiu Tijani,20, and Oluwole Emmanuel,22 whose addresses were not provided with two counts of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offence on May 12 at about 7.35 p.m. at the Oando Gasline, Ijoko in Ota.

Mustapha alleged that the defendants and their accomplices belonged to a secret cult called, “Eiye Confraternity”.

He alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by creating fear in the minds of the public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 63 and 516, of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Senior Magistrate S.O. Banwo admitted the defendants t bail in the sum of N150, 000 beach with two sureties each in like sum.

Banwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 22 for trial.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Reps Approve $22.799bn External Loan, Revised 2020-2022 MTEF-FSP Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Federal Government’s request to borrow $22.799 billion external loan and the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), as South-East lawmakers protested exclusion from the new borrowing plan… Read full story

We Have Not Relaxed Ban On Religious Activities, 8pm To 5am Curfew Still In Force, Says Oyo Govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its… Read full story

I Expect Police To Bring UNIBEN Student’s Killers To Justice Quickly, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Uwaila Omozuwa, the University of Benin undergraduate who was raped and later died last week, saying he expected the Nigerian Police to speedily investigate the case and ensure the culprits are brought to justice… Read full story

Again, PDP Calls For N70 Pump Price Rate •Rejects Announced N121 per litre

The Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again called on the Federal Government to review the fuel pump price rate to N70 per litre to reflect global oil price reality. According to the party, any rate higher than this would amount to shortchanging Nigerians and urged that national assembly to compel the… Read full story

Churches, Mosques Services To Last For 1 Hour ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has said that regular services in churches and mosques will be restricted to a maximum of one hour to minimize contact among worshippers. The National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this on Tuesday while giving clarification on the lifting of… Read full story

Re-Election: I’ll Stand Solidly By You, Buhari Tells Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind Dr Akinwumi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). He made the declaration at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, while hosting Dr Adesina on a courtesy visit… Read full story

Don’t Open Places Of Worship Yet, Sheikh Gummi Tells FG

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gummi has kicked against the reopening of places of worship by the Federal Government. Tribune Online reports that the Presidential Task Force had earlier stated on Monday that the Federal Government had approved the easing of places of worship… Read full story

Schools’ Resumption: Lagos Plans Staggered Classes

The Lagos State government has said part of its plans and considerations to reopen schools which are shut is to maintain staggered classes for students. Recall that schools have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic in the country… Read full story

8 Fresh Cases Of Ebola Confirmed In DRC ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has confirmed eight fresh cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The UN’s health agency confirmed the development in a statement posted on its website… Read full story

Thieves Tunnel Into Shoprite, Steal Drinks Worth R300,000

A Shoprite LiquorShop at the Newtown Junction shopping centre in Johannesburg has been robbed in bizarre fashion by thieves who tunnelled through a solid concrete floor to gain access, News24 reports. Tribune Online reports that the robbery took place while the shop was closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown while… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE