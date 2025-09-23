Business

4% FoB levy: LCCI expresses concerns over enforcement despite FG’s suspension

•Calls for policy clarity

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed its concerns on the continued enforcement of the 4 percent Free-on-Board  (FoB) levy, by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), despite a formal directive  by  the Honourable Minister of Finance, suspending it.

The Customs had cited Section 18(1)(a) of the NCS Act 2023 as the basis for the levy.

The Chamber, in a statement, issued by its Director General Dr. Chinyere Almona, on Monday, argued that, while it would continue to respect the legislative process, it however noted that  the Minister of Finance remains the constitutionally- empowered authority for fiscal policy.

It argued that such ministerial pronouncement should have taken immediate effect, unless it was overturned by the national assembly or by any of the nation’s competent courts.

The Chamber noted that the continued collection of the levy would continue to raise import costs, erode competitiveness and undermine investor confidence.

“LCCI therefore calls on the Nigeria Customs Service to recalibrate its systems without delay to reflect the ministerial directive, and issue a public notice confirming compliance.

“We also urge the Ministry of Finance and the National Assembly to engage promptly to remove any legal ambiguity.

Nigeria’s business community needs policy clarity and institutional coordination to sustain trade, jobs, and economic growth,” it stated.

