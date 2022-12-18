4 die,11 injured in Ondo road accident

No fewer than four persons lost their lives while 11 others are injured in a fatal road accident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, along the Shasha market along the Akure-Owo highway.

The accident which occured around 5:50 am involved a Toyota Sienna bus and a Hummer bus and claimed the lives of the passengers in the Sienna.

An eyewitness explained that the accident was a result of the head-on collision of both vehicles, with one of the drivers trying to overtake at the wrong position.

He said the driver of the Toyota Sienna attempted to overtake a trailer on the single-lane highway when he collided with the Hummer bus coming from Lagos state.

He said three of the passengers died instantly while one other died on his way to the hospital but said all the injured victims had been taken to the hospital after they were rescued from the vehicles.

Confirming the accident, the Ondo state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ezekiel SonAllah, said several persons were injured in the accident but said only three people lost their lives.

He affirmed that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed violation and said the injured have been taken to General Hospital, Akure for treatment while remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

According to the Sector Commander, 15 people including, 12 males and three females were involved in the accident but said three males were confirmed dead.

He said, ” I wish to call on the general public to avoid travelling at night because of the hazard associated with night travelling.

“Drivers are strongly called to avoid speeding above the specified speed limit. All vehicle owners more especially commercial drivers must install speed limit devices.

“Passengers have the responsibility to report any driver that does not obey traffic rules and regulations while plying on the road.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE